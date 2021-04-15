Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.53. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.19.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

