Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,963 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Cytosorbents worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.