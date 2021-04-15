Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Franklin Covey worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:FC opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a PE ratio of -42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.