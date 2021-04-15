Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Artesian Resources worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $377.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $23,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $64,075.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

