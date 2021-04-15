Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,440 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of Lannett worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 382,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 75,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lannett by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lannett alerts:

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.