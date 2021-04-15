Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,715 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 301,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $779.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. Research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

