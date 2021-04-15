Northern Trust Corp Sells 698,821 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 135,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Marcus by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 over the last 90 days. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

MCS stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $662.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

