Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 143.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

