Norway Savings Bank Purchases 2,170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14,466.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.69. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

