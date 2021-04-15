Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 11,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,771. The firm has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.