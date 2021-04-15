NovoCure Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.86. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.