NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $197.86 and last traded at $194.89. Approximately 11,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $146.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

