NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get NSK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.15.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.