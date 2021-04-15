Numeraire Price Tops $74.73 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $367.02 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.73 or 0.00118741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

