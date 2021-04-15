Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VPG opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

