Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,033 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Retail Properties of America worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.