Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 188.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $749,730. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

