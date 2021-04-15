Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,637 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

