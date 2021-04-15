Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 314,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Everi worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRI stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

