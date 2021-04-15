Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JHB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 155,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.