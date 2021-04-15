Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 79,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,231. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

