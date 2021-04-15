NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 167,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,522,496 shares.The stock last traded at $638.03 and had previously closed at $611.08.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

The company has a market cap of $395.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NVIDIA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 103,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

