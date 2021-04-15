Nyerium (NYEX) Price Up 117.9% Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 101.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded up 117.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $41,067.68 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.