Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $238,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

