Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

OCUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

