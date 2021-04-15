Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $2.30 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00069055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00270695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.53 or 0.00747105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,057.92 or 0.99699495 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.16 or 0.00855613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

