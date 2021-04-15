Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.95.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

OKTA traded up $14.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,875. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a twelve month low of $135.80 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,208 shares of company stock worth $9,991,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

