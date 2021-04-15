Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $280.00 at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $247.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $251.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

