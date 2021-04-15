OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $595.71 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $595.71 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $9.97 or 0.00015781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00491784 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

