ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

ONEOK has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OKE traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,364. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

