OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

ONEW opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

