Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Up 93.0% in March

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Ontex Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

