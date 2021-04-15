Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,555 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 276,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $15,879,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

