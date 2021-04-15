(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) received a C$2.75 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CVE:OPS traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. (OPS.V) has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39.

(OPS.V) Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

