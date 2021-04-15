Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 331,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,716,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

