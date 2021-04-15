Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,716,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

