OracleChain (OCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $496,943.12

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $496,943.12 and $70,271.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00269211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.56 or 0.00736464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,966.67 or 0.99820341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.75 or 0.00862000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.