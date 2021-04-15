Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OCBI opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.25.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

