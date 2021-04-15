Orbitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,821.20 or 1.00351929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00042008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00498928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.00901423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.00328247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00139300 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.