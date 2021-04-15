Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Jonestrading to Sell

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.52 million, a P/E ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.