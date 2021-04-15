OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.43. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 181,380 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

