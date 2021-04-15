Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 279.0% from the March 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,925. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

