Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00003937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $701.39 million and $170.50 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.