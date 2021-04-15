Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Several other research firms have also commented on OUTKY. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

