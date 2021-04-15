Overstock.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

OSTK opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

