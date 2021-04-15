Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

