Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

