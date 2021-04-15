Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

