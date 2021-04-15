P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.34

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.34 and traded as high as $63.18. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 13,194 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $352.72 million, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $142.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,186. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.