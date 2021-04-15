Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

